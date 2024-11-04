Financially weak Dalit student gets aid

Mahabubnagar: In a humanitarian gesture, the Akshara health and Educational Society, has come to the rescue of a financially poor dalit family where a student named Paramesh, who bagged an MBBS seat was struggling due to lack of money for admission into medical course.

After learning the problem of the financially weak student through newspaper and media, in an inspiring act of compassion, SK Sunaya Parveen, President of Sri Akshara Health and Educational Society, came forward to provide financial support to Parmesh. While speaking on the occasion, Parveen said that there are many people from the dalit and backward communities who have stopped their educational careers due to lack of money to pay the fees. I am happy that I could do whatever I could help the young boy to continue his education,” said Parveen.

Earlier, Parveen contacted Parmesh, learned more about his family’s financial challenges, and expressed her willingness to assist. Shortly after, she personally handed over a check to help cover his education expenses.

Parmesh and his family expressed deep gratitude toward Sunaya Parveen and her foundation for her generosity. ‘The main aim of our organisation is to uplift underprivileged children and provide educational and financial support to those in need,” added Parveen.