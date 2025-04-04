Fine Rice Distribution Program Launched in Julakal to Support the Poor

Gadwal: A free fine rice distribution program was launched in Julakal village under the leadership of various local political leaders. The initiative, aimed at supporting the underprivileged, was conducted following the directives of former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar.

Market Yard Chairman Doddappa, Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar, former RDS Chairman Thanagala Seetharam Reddy, Kisan District President Enumula Nagaraju, and Vaddepalli Mandal Congress President Bangaru Ramakrishna Reddy actively participated in the event.

The Telangana state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has introduced this program as part of its commitment to ensuring food security for the poor. Local Congress leaders, including Jayashankarayya, Teacher Samuel, and several party workers, also took part in the distribution program, expressing their support for the welfare initiative.