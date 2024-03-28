Fire breaks out at a company in Katedan of Shamshabad, property damage reported

A fire broke out at Ravi Food Biscuit Company at the Katedan Industrial Estate in Shamshabad early this morning, causing extensive damage to the property and machinery. The fire is believed to have started on the first floor of the factory, specifically on the conveyor belt used in the biscuit manufacturing process.

The fire quickly spread throughout the building, destroying the company's machinery and raw materials used in the production of biscuits. The estimated loss from the fire is said to be in crores of rupees, making it a significant blow to the business.

Fortunately, at the time of the incident, approximately 60 staff members were present on duty. The spread of the fire outside of the factory premises caused panic among local residents. Firefighters were quick to respond to the emergency, using five fire extinguishers to contain and extinguish the flames before they could cause further damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the extent of the damage and the next steps for the biscuit company.