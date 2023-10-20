Live
- WUWA urges Centre to set up KRMB office in Vijayawada
- Hyderabad: Congress youth leader confident of giving tough fight to Akbaruddin
- YSR awards: AP Govt release list of 23 winners
- Guntur: Need for robust industry-academic partnership emphasised
- Supreme Court dismisses BRS petition over allocation of free symbols
- Eluru: Convocation of St Joseph Dental College held
- Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flags off study tour of farmers
- Tiger Nageswara Rao shares Twitter feedback: Ravi Teja's action-packed drama graces the screens.
- Srisailam Lord rides on Sesha Vahanam
- Hyderabad: Mantri ‘Mallanna’ sees bright chances of K Chandrashekar Rao becoming PM
Just In
Fire breaks out at a shopping complex in Secunderabad, no casualties
Highlights
A fire broke out from the cellar of a shopping complex in Secunderabad's Palika Bazar and left the neighbouring shops and business complexes in the area filled withe thick smoke.
A fire broke out from the cellar of a shopping complex in Secunderabad's Palika Bazar and left the neighbouring shops and business complexes in the area filled withe thick smoke.The locals panicked as smoke spread from the cellar. However there were no casualties reported.
After receiving the information, the firemen reached the spot and controlled the fire with two fire extinguishers.
The officials are investigating the incident to find out whether the fire broke out due to short circuit or there could be any other reasons.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS