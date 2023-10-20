Fire breaks out at a shopping complex in Secunderabad, no casualties

A fire broke out from the cellar of a shopping complex in Secunderabad's Palika Bazar and left the neighbouring shops and business complexes in the area filled withe thick smoke.The locals panicked as smoke spread from the cellar. However there were no casualties reported.

After receiving the information, the firemen reached the spot and controlled the fire with two fire extinguishers.

The officials are investigating the incident to find out whether the fire broke out due to short circuit or there could be any other reasons.