Fire breaks out at Kuntlur in Hayatnagar

A significant fire has broken out in Kuntlur, located in the Hayatnagar of Ranga Reddy district with flames reportedly raging near Ravi Narayana Reddy Colony. The blaze has devastated the dwellings of impoverished residents, with more than 30 huts already reduced to ash.

The situation escalated when gas cylinders exploded in some of the huts, further intensifying the inferno. Firefighters responding to the scene are working tirelessly to bring the fire under control, while local residents look on in panic at the scale of the flames.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and officials are investigating the incident. Further updates will follow as the situation develops.