First coronavirus positive case in Khammam dist said DM&HO Dr Malathi

Khammam: First corona positive case was reported in Khammam district on Monday with a 45-year-old man of Pedatanda village in Khammam rural mandal tested positive of the virus.



Briefing the details to the media here on Monday, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Malathi said that they have sent about 139 samples from the district to the lab for testing and one test result was positive. The remaining tests are negative.

She informed that the corona affected person went to New Delhi on March 12 and attended a party meeting on March 16. He returned from New Delhi on March 18 in the train in which Nizamuddin tourists travelled. "After getting information from a Mahabubabad resident about this person, we immediately shifted him to quarantine on April 2. The reports we received on Monday confirmed that this person got coronavirus and his friend, who is moving along with him, has a negative report," she added.

The DM&HO further informed that they have shifted about 45 persons to quarantine, who moved with the corona positive person and living in the surroundings of his house. She appealed the people not to get panic but to take all precautions.

It should be noted here that four corona positive cases were reported in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Two persons of these four cases were discharged two days ago and two patients, including Kothagudem DSP, are undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital.