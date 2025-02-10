First GBS death in Telangana?

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman is suspected to have died because of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) while undergoing treatment in Siddipet on Sunday.

The woman hails from Sitarampet area in Siddipet. She had some neuro problems after the birth of a second child. She was admitted in various hospitals including NIMS. The family members spent lakhs of rupees on her treatment but she could not get cured and lost her life while under treatment at a private hospital. It may be mentioned here that there were several lives lost because of GBS in Maharashtra.

This is the first case of GBS death in Telangana so far. The patients affected with GBS suffer with fever, vomiting, numbness in the hands. The doctors said that this was not a contagious disease. The disease symptoms will be there for weeks and this can be treated. People with low immunity and those affected with bacteria are prone to this disease. However, they said that there was no need for panic.