Five killed after car plunges into a pond in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

In a heartbreaking incident early Saturday morning, five young men lost their lives when their car plunged into a pond near Jalalpur in the Bhoodan Pochampally mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The tragic event occurred at approximately 4:30 am as the group was traveling from Hyderabad to Bhoodan Pochampally.

The deceased have been identified as Harsha, Dinesh, Vamsi, Balu, and Vinay, all residents of RTC Colony in LB Nagar, Hyderabad, and aged between 20 and 21 years. The bodies were recovered and transported to Bhuvanagiri Government Hospital for further examination.

According to police reports, there were six youths in the vehicle at the time of the accident. A sixth occupant, identified as Manikanta Yadav, managed to escape by breaking the car windows as the vehicle sank. Preliminary investigations suggest that the group may have been under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.

The Bhoodan Pochampally police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. As the community mourns this tragic loss, authorities are urging responsible behaviors among young drivers.

