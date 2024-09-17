Flag Hoisting Ceremony by District SP Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, on Telangana People’s Governance Day

Gadwal: On the occasion of Telangana People's Governance Day, District SP Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, along with DSP Satyanarayana, Armed Forces DSP Sri Narender Rao, and Cyber Security Wing DSP Satyaiah, hoisted the national flag at the district police office.

Addressing the officers and staff, the District SP remarked that while India attained independence on August 15, 1947, the Hyderabad region, under the Nizam’s rule, gained freedom on September 17, 1948, through military action. He highlighted the importance of the struggle led by freedom fighters in Hyderabad, and how, despite all princely states joining the Indian Union, the Nizam resisted. The violence led by Qasim Razvi against the people intensified, prompting leaders like Chakali Ailamma and Komaram Bheem to fight against the Nizam's rule.

In light of the rising unrest, the then Prime Minister Nehru and Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sanctioned military intervention under General Chaudhary, ultimately integrating the Hyderabad region into India. The SP emphasized the key role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in this historic event. He stressed the importance of remembering and learning from history, noting that this day is commemorated as Telangana People's Governance Day.

The District SP urged officers and staff to carry out their duties with responsibility and fairness, ensuring equal services for all, regardless of wealth or social status. He called on police personnel to enhance the police image by serving the public with integrity and diligence. The SP extended Telangana People's Governance Day greetings to all officers and staff present.

The event was attended by Gadwal In-Charge CI Nageshwar Reddy, Alampur and Shanti Nagar CIs Ravi Babu and Tata Babu, Cyber Crime CI Raju, RIs Venkatesh and Harif, SIs Srinivas, Srikanth, Rajitha, Aruna, Superintendents Nagender and Nayeem, along with other officers and staff from the district police office.