Flood Levels in Godavari and Srisailam Decrease

Authorities have announced a gradual decrease in flood flow in the Godavari River, leading to the withdrawal of the second danger warning at Dhavaleswaram, while the first danger warning remains in effect. The water level at Dhavaleswaram currently stands at 13.3 feet, with 12,600 cusecs being released to delta canals and approximately 12.13 lakh cusecs flowing into the sea.

Similarly, conditions are improving at the Srisailam project, where flood levels are also receding. Inflows from the Jurala and Sunkesula projects have diminished. Currently, the Srisailam inflow is recorded at 473,076 cusecs, while the outflow is at 511,124 cusecs. Specific releases include 30,000 cusecs from the Pothireddypadu head regulator, 35,315 cusecs from the left bank power station, and 26,019 cusecs from the right bank power station. The project has raised ten spillway gates by 18 feet, allowing for the release of 419,790 cusecs of water.

The full water level of the Srisailam project is 885 feet, with the current level at 881.80 feet. In terms of storage, the project has a full capacity of 215.80 TMC, with 197.91 TMC water currently stored.