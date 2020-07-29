Focus on basic amenities in municipal areas: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked officials and public representatives to focus on roads, drinking water and cleanliness in the municipal areas.

The Municipal Minister along with the Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the municipalities in Adilabad district at Buddha Bhavan. The Minister said that the aim of the Chief Minister is to provide good governance in the state and as part of this the government took up decentralization of administration.

The Minister asked officials to prepare a development model on the works to be taken up in municipality and plan those works based on the model. The aim of the officials should be to fulfill the basic needs of the people in the municipality.

He asked them to strictly implement the new Municipal Act. The officials should ensure 10 per cent of the budget is spent on the greenery and also encourage tree plantation under Harita Haram programme. There should be a veg and non-veg integrated model market in every municipality.

The municipalities should have Vaikunta dhamams with all facilities, said the Minister.

Stating that there should be one toilet for every 1,000 population, the minister said that the officials should ensure 50 per cent of the toilets should be She toilets.

Every municipal commissioner should be on field at 5.30 am and should take up surprise visits in the areas.