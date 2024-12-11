Food Poisoning in Tandur: 30 Students Hospitalised After Contaminated Breakfast

Food poisoning has once again caused an uproar in the state. The incident occurred in Tandur, Vikarabad district, where students fell ill after consuming contaminated food. On Tuesday, 30 students from the Government Tribal Ashram School in the town were seriously affected by food poisoning. The students were promptly taken to Tandur Government Hospital for treatment.

The school, which caters to around 180 students from classes 3 to 8, served khichdi for breakfast at 7:30 am on Tuesday. By 9:30 am, several students in Class 8 suddenly began complaining of stomach pain. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, and their parents were informed. Among those admitted were eighth-grade students Geeta, Goolibai, Shailaja, and Sravani, who were treated for food poisoning. After receiving saline treatment, their condition improved, and they were discharged.

Initially, efforts were made to treat the students discreetly, but the situation became public when their parents were notified. The negligence of the authorities at the hostel was exposed when the media, along with government staff, visited the scene of the incident. Student union leaders and BRS representatives also visited the affected students at the hospital. Those responsible for the incident are yet to be held accountable.