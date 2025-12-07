Forced Unanimous Elections a Threat to Democracy, Says Aiza BJP President

Gadwal: Aiza Town BJP President Kompati Bhagat Reddy sharply criticized the ruling party leaders in Jogulamba Gadwal district, accusing them of blatantly undermining democratic values in the ongoing local body elections.

Speaking after a visit to Ward No. 8 of Aiza Municipality, he condemned what he described as widespread attempts by the ruling party to secure forced unanimous elections through money, threats, inducements, and pressure tactics.

Bhagat Reddy alleged that Sarpanch posts in Gram Panchayats were being treated like auction items, with forced unanimous declarations being engineered through intimidation and financial influence.

Such actions, he said, amount to a direct attack on democracy.

He reminded people that the vote is a sacred right, cautioning that selling it for money or yielding to pressure would push village development back by five years. Leaders who win by spending money rarely care about public welfare, he added, citing several past examples.

Calling for public courage in safeguarding democratic principles, Bhagat Reddy urged citizens across Telangana to vote freely, express their opinion without fear, and elect candidates with integrity.

He appealed to voters not to succumb to cash offers, temptations, or threats during elections, stressing that their vote would determine the future and progress of their villages.

The program was attended by Aiza Town Vice-President Bellamkonda Nagaraju, along with Khushi, Narasimhulu, Lakshmanna, Damodar, Nanda Kishore, and other local leaders.