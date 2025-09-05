Forest dept issues clarification on tree felling

Hyderabad: The State Forest department has clarified that the Tree Protection Committee and local Forest Division Officer have approved tree cutting for road widening. In a rejoinder to a news article titled ‘Indiscriminate Tree Felling in Shamshabad Raises Concerns’ published in The Hans India on September 4, officials said that “the file was processed in the office of Forest Divisional Officer, Shamshabad and after Tree Protection Committee approval, the permission was accorded by the Forest Divisional Officer, Shamshabad vide Rc.No.948/2025/SB5, Dt.19.08.2025 for felling | translocation of trees for widening the road from Gollapally N.H.Junction to ORR Service Road (Pedda Golconda) in Shamshabad”.