Live
- Mann falls sick, Kejriwal inquires about his health
- SC gives bail to 23-yr-old influencer in rape case
- Centre seeks transfer of pleas against online gaming to SC
- Teachers must shape students as future leaders rooted in culture: CM
- GST rate cut big gift for country, says CM
- Malaria review held as per NVBDCP guidelines
- Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, water inundates nearby areas
- HC grants bail to 32 convicted in 35-yr-old caste violence case
- MLA calls for making Puttaparthi a plastic-free town
- Poachers kill farmer in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer
Forest dept issues clarification on tree felling
Highlights
Hyderabad: The State Forest department has clarified that the Tree Protection Committee and local Forest Division Officer have approved tree cutting...
Hyderabad: The State Forest department has clarified that the Tree Protection Committee and local Forest Division Officer have approved tree cutting for road widening. In a rejoinder to a news article titled ‘Indiscriminate Tree Felling in Shamshabad Raises Concerns’ published in The Hans India on September 4, officials said that “the file was processed in the office of Forest Divisional Officer, Shamshabad and after Tree Protection Committee approval, the permission was accorded by the Forest Divisional Officer, Shamshabad vide Rc.No.948/2025/SB5, Dt.19.08.2025 for felling | translocation of trees for widening the road from Gollapally N.H.Junction to ORR Service Road (Pedda Golconda) in Shamshabad”.
Next Story