Former Minister Harish Rao Criticizes Government’s Failure to Support Farmers

Hyderabad: Former Minister Harish Rao has sharply criticized the state government for its failure to provide adequate support to farmers, particularly in the implementation of Minimum Support Prices (MSP). Rao accused the government of neglecting farmers' financial needs, stating that even when crops were purchased, the money had not been deposited into the farmers' bank accounts.

Rao's remarks came after several reports surfaced of farmers protesting in districts where Civil Supplies Ministers are responsible for overseeing procurement operations. He alleged that despite the government's promises, farmers were being left stranded without the much-needed financial relief for their produce.

“The government has failed miserably in ensuring that farmers receive the support prices promised to them. Even when the produce is bought, the payments are not being credited to their accounts on time. This is leading to frustration among the farming community,” said Rao.

He also took aim at the state's ministers, accusing them of being indifferent to the plight of farmers while traveling out of the state. “Ministers are more focused on tours in other states, while farmers in their own districts are on the streets protesting. It’s clear that they are not bothered about the real issues farmers are facing,” he added.

Rao also dismissed the government's claims of providing bonuses to farmers, calling the bonus scheme a "bogus" initiative. According to him, the bonus promised by the government has not materialized for most farmers, leaving them even more disillusioned with the ruling administration.