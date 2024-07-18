Former MLA DR SA Sampath Kumar meets Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy ,on Mallamma kunta issue

Gadwal: In a pivotal meeting held in Hyderabad today, Telangana State Irrigation Minister Mr. Uttamkumar Reddy, along with key state ministers, stressed the immediate completion of the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir. This reservoir is a critical component of the Tummilla Project in Alampur, essential for ensuring water supply to the region's farmers.

The meeting saw the participation of notable figures, including former Alampur MLAs, AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, State Irrigation Board Government Adviser Adityanath, and State Irrigation Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja. The officials conducted a comprehensive review of the project's status and discussed its urgent necessity.

Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja emphasized the importance of the reservoir for the local agricultural community, underlining the need for swift action. The review meeting in Hyderabad was convened to address all aspects of the project's completion, including financial and logistical considerations.

Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, a staunch advocate for farmers' rights, reiterated his commitment to ensuring the reservoir's completion. He highlighted the critical need for water to support the farmers' crops and promised to stand by the farmers in their fight for resources.

On behalf of the farmers, G. Sitarama Reddy, the former chairman of the RDS of the region, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. SA Sampath Kumar and Mr. Uttamkumar Reddy for their unwavering support and dedication to the agricultural community.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous agreement on the necessity to expedite the completion of the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir, recognizing its significance for the sustainable development of Alampur's agriculture.