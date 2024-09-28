Forum for Better Hyderabad Commemorates 116th Anniversary of the 1908 Musi Floods

The Forum for a Better Hyderabad, in collaboration with various civil society groups, hosted the 16th Memorial and Solidarity Meet today to honor the victims of the catastrophic Musi floods of 1908. The event took place under the Great Tamarind Tree on the grounds of Osmania General Hospital, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and included the planting of saplings as a symbol of hope and renewal.





The gathering was presided over by Er. Veda Kumar Manikonda, an urban and regional planner and the chairman of the Forum for a Better Hyderabad. Among the attendees were prominent figures like Dr. Jai Kishen, HOD of Osmania General Hospital, Dr. Kavita, RMO, Er. Shyam Prasad Reddy, Convenor of the Telangana Retired Engineers Association, and several esteemed academics and activists.



The event commenced with a poignant Lavini song titled “Aankhon Dekha Hall of Floods,” performed by Ram Niwas Parashar, reflecting on the historical significance of the tamarind tree during the floods, where it sheltered 150 individuals. This was followed by a welcoming performance from the students of Oxford Grammar School and SRD Orphanage, celebrating nature.

In his address, Er. Veda Kumar Manikonda recounted the tragic events of 1908, highlighting the loss of life and property caused by the floods. He noted the heroic efforts of the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad Deccan in establishing the City Improvement Board (CIB) in 1914, aimed at preventing future disasters. He praised the contributions of the renowned engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who advocated for the construction of reservoirs to manage flood risks while ensuring sustainable water supply for the city.

Manikonda stressed the need for an Integrated Master Plan for Hyderabad's urban area with a strong focus on upgrading the drainage system. He also raised alarms about the pollution and encroachment of urban water bodies and the Musi River, advocating for the treatment of wastewater for reuse and proper discharge into waterways.

Er. Shyam Prasad Reddy echoed the need for river conservation, while Er. Ramana Naik emphasized the importance of research into effective water treatment methods. Rainwater harvesting expert Sri. Subhash Reddy educated students on saving water and its vital role in improving groundwater quality.

Prof. Anwar Khan highlighted the egalitarian nature of the tamarind tree's legacy, saving lives regardless of caste or creed, and called on the youth to actively engage in environmental conservation efforts. Meanwhile, Sri. Rajalingam expressed gratitude to the tamarind tree and the organizing forums, bowing in homage to nature’s resilience.

Participants and dignitaries alike voiced their concerns regarding environmental degradation and shared strategies for conservation. Representatives from various educational institutions joined in the discussions, contributing to a collective call for action.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Sri. Syed Qhyzer Bash, co-ordinator of the Forum for a Better Hyderabad, reinforcing the urgency of collaborative efforts to safeguard the environment and improve urban living conditions in Hyderabad.



























