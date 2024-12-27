Foundation stone laid for Warangal Press Club boundary wall

Live
“Iam working not as a ruler but as a servant, with the sole aim of developing the constituency and ensuring public welfare,” stated Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.
Hanumakonda: “Iam working not as a ruler but as a servant, with the sole aim of developing the constituency and ensuring public welfare,” stated Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy. On Thursday, at the Balasamudram area in Hanumakonda, the MLA, along with Parakala MLA Revuuri Prakash Reddy and Congress Warangal District president Errabelli Swarna, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the boundary wall of the Warangal Press Club. On the occasion, prizes were distributed to journalists who won in sports competitions organised by the Warangal Press Club.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajender Reddy criticised leaders who, despite enjoying ten years of power, failed to provide basic amenities to the public.
He remarked that sitting idle at home after losing power and questioning issues on social media achieves nothing. He emphasised that development is a continuous process and assured that every colony in his constituency would be developed systematically over time.
The MLA also criticised leaders from the BRS and BJP parties, stating that they have neglected both the people and regional development. He contrasted this with the Congress party’s record, pointing out that visible progress was made during their tenure. He added that in the last decade, the BRS government focused more on political gains rather than genuine development. The “mantra of development” being chanted now by those leaders, he said, is hypocritical and shameful.
Highlighting the guarantees provided by the Congress government, Rajender Reddy affirmed that each one is being implemented, and the state government has formulated and executed several plans aimed at improving the financial stability of the state.