Four additional SPs transferred in Telangana
Highlights
Telangana government on Wednesday transferred four additional superintendents of police (non-cadre). Ravi Gupta, chief secretary of the home department passed the orders in this regard.
Ramagundam DCP (operations) P Shoban Kumar is posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (operations) of Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district replacing K Suresh Kumar. Suresh Kumar was asked to report to Director-General of Police (DGP) office here.
Warangal Additional DCP (crimes and operations) V Tirupati is posted as Additional SP (operations) in Bhadradri-Kothagudem replacing Atla Ramana Reddy. Reddy was asked to report to the DGP office.
