Four mandals remain disconnected from Asifabad due to flood waters

Asifabad: As incessant lashed the State for a couple of days, the transportation system between three mandals such as Koutala, Chintalamanepalli and Bejjur, and Kaghaznagar town has come to a grinding halt with backwaters of Penganga river submerging culverts and a road at Parigaon village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Wednesday.

Following discharge of surplus water from irrigation projects in Maharashtra, Penganga river was overflowing. The backwater of the river submerged a road and culverts connecting the three mandals and Kaghaznagar town rseulting in the suspension of vehicular movement on this stretch.

Police advised motorists to use alternate roads to reach Kaghaznagar for various needs including medical emergencies.

Meanwhile, TSRTC cancelled bus services on this route, citing the inundation of the road. People residing in Koutala, Chintalamanepalli and Bejjur mandals are forced to take either Dabba-Kadamba-Easgaon route or Salugupalli-Penchikalpet-Raspelli way to reach Kaghaznagar town. They are hiring private auto-rickshaws and four wheelers by shelling huge amounts.

Similarly, several villages of Dahegaon mandal remained disconnected from the rest world, following release of surplus water into Peddavagu, which was in spate due to rains in upstream areas. Vehicular movement was not allowed over a bridge constructed across Peddavagu at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal as one of the pillars got bent due to floods.