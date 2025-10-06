Fresh faces poised to take over Kollapur mandal leadership

Mahabubnagar: The political landscape in Kollapur mandal is undergoing a dramatic transformation. With the reservation policy reshaping local power equations, a new generation of leaders is emerging while several long-standing second-rung leaders — once considered the backbone of village-level politics — are finding themselves edged out of contention. The upcoming local body elections are now at the centre of an intense buzz, as speculation grows over who will ultimately claim the coveted Kollapur Mandal Parishad President (MPP) post.

With the election schedule officially announced, political activity across Nagarkurnool district’s villages has intensified. Many villages that were once bastions of seasoned local leaders are now witnessing the rise of fresh faces, thanks to the expanded reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) and women.

According to political analysts, nearly 60 percent of the villages have received unexpected reservation allotments, catching several aspirants off guard. Those who had relied on their close ties with ministers, MLAs, and MPs are now facing uncertainty.

In Kollapur mandal, considered the stronghold of Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, the Congress Party appears to be strategically backing a wave of new and dynamic local leaders. Sources share that the party has almost finalised candidates in certain villages, signalling a clear shift away from its traditional leadership base.

In Talla Narsingapur, Vanga Rajasekhar Goud has emerged as the frontrunner for the MPTC seat.

Known for his close association with Jupally and his consistent involvement with local issues over the past six years, Goud is being viewed as a loyal and dedicated Congress representative. Party insiders indicate that the high command is likely to announce his candidature soon.

Meanwhile, in Yanman Betla, the Congress is expected to field Gundrati Shekhar Goud, another trusted follower of Jupally. Having built strong ties with the local population and maintaining cordial relations with both ruling and opposition party cadres, Shekhar Goud represents the party’s intent to bring in energetic, grassroots-level leadership.

Once the MPTC elections conclude, all attention is expected to shift toward the prestigious MPP position, which carries immense political weight in local governance.

Sources reveal that the race for the Kollapur MPP chair is likely to narrow down to Vanga Rajasekhar Goud and Gundrati Shekhar Goud, both seen as close associates of the minister and strong contenders for leadership.

However, early discussions within Congress circles and among villagers suggest that Vanga Rajasekhar Goud currently enjoys a distinct advantage, thanks to his sustained engagement with the public and growing popularity across multiple gram panchayats.