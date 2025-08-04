Friendship most valuable relationship in life: Dhanpal

Nizamabad: On the occasion of Friendship Day, the ‘Song and Literary Poets' Spiritual Gathering’ programme organised by the Kalam Sneham Association was grandly at the Yellamma Gutta Munnur Kapu Sangam in Indur city on Sunday.

Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana was present as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Friendship is the most valuable relationship in human life.

Organizations like Kalam Sneham Association, which are enhancing friendship through the pen and providing a platform for mutual exchange of feelings, are commendable.”

He said that poets and artists play a prominent role in awakening the society and that arts contribute to human development.

He congratulated the President of the National Kalam Sneham Association, Shriman Gopal Acharya, and Vice President Haripriya, who are nurturing many poets as part of women empowerment, saying that it is wonderful that so many women are showing interest in dreams.

While prominent poets and literary figures impressed the audience with their poetry in this programme, the musical performances by young artistes were a special attraction.

Many literature and music lovers and local people attended the event.