From pillar to post: Official apathy denies farmer state govt schemes’ benefits

Karimnagar: A farmer Kodamunja Pochaiah of Pustulapur village in Thimmapur mandal, near Karimnagar, has not received the government scheme benefits for the past six years.

He is complaining about the lack of justice even after complaining in Prajavani, partial information is given when he applies under the Right to Information Act.

He said he had a land measuring 1-10 acres in Survey No. 1114/L on the outskirts of Nustulapur village, and also obtained the landowner’s pass book and Patta No. 115 from the Andhra Pradesh government. The said land is Survey No. 1114/G has an area of 1-10 acres of agricultural land registered in the revenue records in 1996. The 13-B group and exchange register related to this has also been registered.

But since 2018-19, it is not appearing in the online record. This survey number has not been registered in the new passbook.

Since then, he has been asking the officials for clarification by filing applications with the Mandal Revenue Office many times. However, there is no result.

On March 25, 2025, as per the Right to Information Act 2005, this survey number (1114/B) has been submitted to the authorities for information, but the tahsildar is not giving any information, Pochaiah said.

Although he has brought it to the notice of the revenue office officials several times, they have not taken any action and are delaying to address the issue. The officials should examine the evidence in his possession and conduct a thorough investigation into the land of Nustulapur village suburb survey number.

He wanted the Collector to take legal action against those who illegally registered the land in the revenue record through false documents and against the revenue officials, who encouraged this and register the said land in the revenue record in his name.