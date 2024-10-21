Gadwal: BRS netas lead farmers’ protests

Gadwal: In a show of protest across the Gadwal constituency, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has demanded a public apology from Revanth Reddy for allegedly failing to keep the promises made to farmers. This demand follows the remarks made by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who stated that the government could not provide the promised “Raitu Bharosa” (Farmer’s Assurance) to farmers.

In response to the call of, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, farmers came out on streets and held protests in various mandals, including Gattu, Maldakal, and K.T. Doddi. Local leaders like Basu Hanumanth Naidu organized the demonstrations. Which saw the activists attempt to set effigies of the state government on fire. However, the police intervened to stop the effigy burning in several mandal centers, leading to tensions between the police and

BRS leaders.

Among those who took part in the protests were Jayasimha Reddy, Venkatesh, Timmappa Goud, S Ramu, Raju Naidu, and others. They said they would fight for the cause of farmers until the government concedes the farmers’ demands.