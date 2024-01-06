Gadwal: Data entry for ‘Praja Palana’ begins

Gadwal: The District Collector BM Santhosh has ordered officials to begin data entry operation of the applications received in ‘Praja Palana’ programme.

In this regard, he participated in a special training programme organised by the master trainers on data entry procedure of the applications.

The Collector directed officials to ensure the information provided by the people be entered carefully, so that the welfare schemes can reach them without fail.

There are 350 data entry operators in the district. Moreover, the MPDOs, MPOs have been advised to take care to avoid mistakes during the data entry process and monitor closely.