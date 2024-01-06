Live
- Karnataka reports rise in Covid cases
- Vokkaliga-dominated Hassan likely to be a tough battle ground
- CMFRI proposes central legislation for regulation of fishing beyond territorial waters
- MLA pulls down fencing for farmers
- MLA Shankar opens government school
- Bhadradri Co-op Bank opens 17th branch
- Veerlapalli unveils Hans calendar
- Gadwal: Data entry for ‘Praja Palana’ begins
- Cong criticising BRS when asked to fulfill poll promises: Jagdish Reddy
- Australia to expose companies' gender pay gaps
Just In
Gadwal: Data entry for ‘Praja Palana’ begins
Highlights
The District Collector BM Santhosh has ordered officials to begin data entry operation of the applications received in ‘Praja Palana’ programme.
Gadwal: The District Collector BM Santhosh has ordered officials to begin data entry operation of the applications received in ‘Praja Palana’ programme.
In this regard, he participated in a special training programme organised by the master trainers on data entry procedure of the applications.
The Collector directed officials to ensure the information provided by the people be entered carefully, so that the welfare schemes can reach them without fail.
There are 350 data entry operators in the district. Moreover, the MPDOs, MPOs have been advised to take care to avoid mistakes during the data entry process and monitor closely.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS