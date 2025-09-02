Gadwal Echoes with “Khabbardar Revanth Reddy” Slogans – Congress, BJP Conspiring on Kaleshwaram: Basu Hanumanthu Naidu

Gadwal: A protest program was organized in Gadwal town on Tuesday under the leadership of BRS Gadwal Constituency In-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu to defend the Kaleshwaram Project. At Krishnaveni Chowk, BRS cadre wore black badges, staged a dharna on the road, and held a Rasta Roko protest. The area reverberated with slogans of “Khabbardar Revanth Reddy.”

Speaking on the occasion, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu criticized the Ghosh Commission report, calling it full of errors. He accused the Congress and BJP governments of conspiring to malign the Kaleshwaram Project, which was constructed by KCR. He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were plotting to divert Telangana’s water projects to Andhra Pradesh.

He strongly condemned the move to hand over the Kaleshwaram inquiry to the CBI, saying it was an insult to the Telangana farming community. He asserted that KCR’s construction of the Kaleshwaram Project was a matter of pride for Telangana, as it lifted Godavari waters and provided irrigation to lakhs of acres. He further stated that no matter how many conspiracies the Congress government hatches, BRS is fully prepared to resist them.

Prominent participants in the protest included Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Chakradhar Rao, J. Raghavendra Reddy, Atukuri Rehman, Ganjipeta Raju, Srinivas Goud, Rajareddy, Beechupalli Somashekhar Reddy, Venkatesh Naidu, Jampalli Bharat Simha Reddy, S. Ramu Naidu, Basu Gopal, Rayapuram Veeresh, Auto Muqbal, Md. Maj, Kishtappa, Ramakrishna Mudiraj, Thimmappa, Goud, Venkateshwara Reddy, Mahadevappa, Veeresh Goud, Muni Mourya, Rammohan, Ravi, Samelu, Gangadhar, Puduru Anji, Ramu, Kangaru Thimmappa, Govindu, Abraham, Srinivasulu, Jagadish, Narasimhulu, Anjaneyulu and several other party leaders, workers, and youth members.