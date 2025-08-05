Gadwal Hosts Grand Indira Mahila Shakti Celebrations: Government Vows to Make Women Crorepatis

Gadwal: A grand celebration of Indira Mahila Shakti Mission – 2025 took place today at Anantha Function Hall in Gadwal town, marking a significant step towards women’s empowerment in the region. The event saw the participation of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, District Collector B.M. Santhosh, and Additional Collector Lakshminarayana as chief guests.

The dignitaries were felicitated with shawls and floral bouquets by Mandal Mahila Samakhya leaders and other local officials. The event witnessed the distribution of ration cards to over 1,200 eligible poor families in various wards of Gadwal town, and interest-free loan cheques to women self-help groups were handed out by the MLA and district officials.

In a compassionate gesture, insurance cheques were presented to the families of six deceased women SHG members by the MLA, District Collector, and Additional Collector.

“We Will Make One Crore Women into Crorepatis” – MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy

Addressing the gathering, the MLA extended greetings to all women on the auspicious occasion of Shravana Mangala Varam. He emphasized the historical backwardness of the region and the migration of people in search of livelihoods in the past. "Since being elected, I have relentlessly worked for the development of this mandal—be it in irrigation, education, or health sectors," he said.

Highlighting key welfare schemes being implemented under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the MLA said, “The Congress government is fulfilling its election promises, including Rythu Bandhu, loan waivers for farmers, free bus travel for women, LPG cylinders at ₹500, free 200 units of electricity, Indiramma houses, and distribution of fine rice. These initiatives are aimed at uplifting the poor and especially empowering women."

He further stated, “Every woman should be a member of a Self-Help Group. This not only enables access to loans for setting up small businesses and cottage industries but also ensures government-sponsored insurance benefits: ₹10 lakhs in case of accidental death and ₹5 lakhs for medical emergencies.”

Collector Highlights Women's Role in Economic Development

District Collector B..M. Santhosh reiterated the government's commitment to empowering women. He said, “Through the Indira Mahila Shakti initiative, women are being given interest-free loans to establish cottage industries, solar power projects, and even petrol bunks in the near future. The government has also facilitated the purchase of three RTC buses for women groups, helping them earn a livelihood.”

The Collector also announced the approval of 300 Indiramma houses in the mandal and urged beneficiaries to begin construction at the earliest.

“Government is a Partner in People’s Development” – MLA

Concluding his address, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy expressed heartfelt gratitude for being elected for a second term. “With your blessings, I have become MLA again. I am committed to the development and welfare of the people of the Gadwal constituency and will continue to collaborate with the government for this cause.”

He encouraged women to dream big and compete equally with men across all sectors. "The aim is to make every woman a crorepati by supporting them in building enterprises from small units to larger establishments," he said.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by:

Joint District Director Subhan

Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Kurava Hanumanthu

Former ZP Chairman Bandari

Senior district leaders Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Ramesh Naidu

Temple Committee Chairman Boya Venkata Ramulu

Former Municipal Vice Chairman Babar

Former Councilors Murali, Nagireddy Narahari Srinivasulu

Other prominent leaders and party workers from Gadwal constituency, including youth members, SHG representatives, and residents.