Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Meets Union Minister Bandi Sanjay to Push for Key Development Projects.

Gadwal : Today, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy met with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Honorable Bandi Sanjay, at the Agriculture University Guest House in Raichur district, Karnataka. The MLA honored the minister with a shawl and presented a portrait of Swami Vivekananda, extending a warm and respectful welcome.

During the meeting, the MLA requested the minister’s support for the development of the Gadwal constituency. He submitted a memorandum demanding the establishment of a Navodaya School, Sainik School, and Kendriya Vidyalaya in the region, along with the approval of a Trauma Care Center at Gattu. He also advocated for the expansion of the Gadwal-Raichur road into a four-lane highway, emphasizing the improved connectivity and transportation benefits it would bring.

The proposal was jointly supported by Raichur MLA Dr. Shivaraj Patil, who collaborated with MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy in presenting the demands. Responding to the requests, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay assured the delegation that steps would soon be taken to address the developmental needs of Gadwal.

Prominent attendees included Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Kurava Hanumanthu, Senior Congress Leader Gaddam Krishnareddy, Councilors Daulu and Thimmareddy, former Vice MPP Ramakrishna Naidu, and other leaders such as Urukundu, Govindu, Kurumanna, Dharma Naidu, Yugandhar Goud, Kotha Ganesh, Raju Nagarjuna, along with party members and activists.



























