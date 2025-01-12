Live
Gadwal MLA Launches Poster for Social Welfare Gurukul School Entrance Exams 2025
Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Sri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Today, at the Gadwal district headquarters, Gadwal MLA Sri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy unveiled the poster for the Social Welfare Gurukul School Entrance Examination in Camp Office.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated:
Telangana state ranks first in the country in providing quality education through free Gurukul schools.
Gurukul schools in Telangana have been at the forefront of shaping the future of students.
They are transforming economically disadvantaged students into doctors, engineers, and high-ranking professionals.
No other state in the country offers such well-facilitated residential schools.
He encouraged students to utilize the Gurukul schools to transform their future and achieve great heights.
Application Deadline: February 1, 2025
Exam Date: February 23, 2025
Academic Year: 2025–2026 (English Medium)
Application Process: Applications must be submitted online only through https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in.
Admissions Open For:
SC, ST, BC, and General Gurukuls: Entry into 5th grade
SC, ST Gurukuls: Entry into grades 6 to 9
TGSWREIS (Gowli Doddi, Alugunur COEs): Entry into 9th grade
TGTWREIS (Khammam, Parigi): Entry into 8th grade
TGSWREIS (Rukmapur Sainik School, Malkajgiri Fine Arts School): Entry into 6th grade
Required Documents:
1. Caste Certificate
2. Income Certificate
3. Aadhar Card
4. Birth Certificate
5. Photograph
Support for Certificates: A help center has been set up at the District Collectorate from 10 AM to 5 PM to assist in obtaining the necessary certificates.
Participants in the event included: Former Tribunal Chairman Bhandari Bhaskar, Former Library Chairman Jambu Raman Goud, Social Welfare Gurukul School District Coordinator Ramanjaneyaulu, principals, and teachers from various schools and colleges.