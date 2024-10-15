Gadwal MLA Supports 'Bapu Baatalo Satyashodhana Padayatra' Rally

Jogulamba Gadwal District (October 15): As part of the 'Bapu Baatalo Satyashodhana Padayatra,' a rally was held at the District Agricultural Market Committee on Tuesday. Dr. Vijay Kumar, the Mahabubnagar District Convener of the Gandhi Global Family, is leading the 1000-kilometer, 100-day padayatra from Alampur to Achampet Uma Maheshwaram. Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy attended the rally as the chief guest.



The event saw the participation of various school students dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, who took part in the rally. Gandhi Global Family & Gandhi Gyaan Pratishtan Joint State President Rajender Reddy felicitated the MLA with a shawl.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Kumar emphasized the need to raise awareness among parents and students about avoiding bad habits. He stated that the goal of the padayatra is to promote good behavior, education, and knowledge, and to encourage today’s children to become responsible citizens of the future. He also highlighted the need for promoting the use of indigenous goods and rejecting foreign products, with the ultimate goal of realizing Gandhi’s vision of 'Gram Swarajya' (village self-rule).

Gandhi Global Family & Gandhi Gyaan Pratishtan Chairman Gunna Rajender Reddy spoke about the harmful effects of consuming food grown with chemical pesticides and the health issues caused by adulterated food. He urged people to follow Gandhi’s principles of sustainable development, organic farming, and natural medicine to lead a healthier life.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy congratulated Vijay Kumar for starting the padayatra from Alampur, with the blessings of Jogulamba Amma, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He expressed joy in being part of this initiative and criticized those who glorify figures responsible for Gandhi's assassination. He stated that it is unfortunate that today's youth are straying from the path set by Gandhi and hoped that the padayatra would inspire change.

Reddy concluded by saying that true freedom would be realized only when today's children follow Gandhi’s ideals. Several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Kurava Hanumantu, senior Congress leaders, and various other officials, participated in the event.