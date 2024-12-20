Gadwal: Protests erupt over SC classification

Gadwal: As part of the ‘Chalo Assembly’ call against the Supreme Court’s decision, Telangana Mala Mahana-du state executive member Mala Mallikarjuna condemned the arrests of Telangana Mala Mahanadu leaders by Aija police in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Mallikarjuna expressed opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision on August 1, which delegated the power to classify Scheduled Castes (SC) categories to State governments.

He criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for stating that the State government would take the lead in implementing the classification law recommended by the Supreme Court. He alleged that this de-cision was unfair to the Mala community, which has supported the Congress party in coming to power. He further accused the Congress of siding with leaders like Manda Krishna Madiga, who he claimed are aligned with reactionary forces.

Mallikarjuna stated that the Supreme Court’s verdict on SC classification is perceived as biased and unconstitutional by the Mala community.