Gadwal SP Orders 24/7 Vigil to Stop Urea Smuggling Across State Borders

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has directed police officials to maintain strict surveillance at border check posts to prevent the illegal transportation of urea and other fertilizers from Telangana to neighboring states.

On Tuesday evening, the SP visited the police check post set up near Nagul Dinne Bridge in Ieeja Mandal, along the Telangana–Andhra Pradesh border, where checks are being conducted to curb illegal smuggling.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivasa Rao said that the Telangana government has been providing urea to farmers at subsidized rates, and it is essential to ensure that such stock is not illegally diverted to other states. As part of these preventive measures, a new check post has been established at Nagul Dinne Bridge, where joint inspections are being carried out by police and agriculture department officials.

The SP instructed officers to keep 24-hour strict vigil at the check post, thoroughly check every vehicle, and record the purpose of each vehicle’s travel in a register. He emphasized that under no circumstances should urea, which is crucial for farmers, be allowed to be smuggled out of the state.

Accompanying the SP during the inspection were Shantinagar CI Tata Babu, Ieeja SI Srinivas, and other police personnel.

District Police Office, Jogulamba Gadwal.