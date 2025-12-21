  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Gala marks Central Bank’s 115th Foundation Week

  • Created On:  21 Dec 2025 10:14 AM IST
Gala marks Central Bank’s 115th Foundation Week
X

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing celebrations marking the 115th Foundation Day of Central Bank of India, and under the Foundation Week theme “Seva Hi Sankalp,” the Hyderabad zonal office and regional office, in a gesture of compassion and social responsibility, the Bank extended support to the old age home “Help for Good” on Friday.

On this occasion, a refrigerator and water dispenser were donated to enhance the comfort and well-being of the senior citizens.

Tags

Central Bank of IndiaFoundation DaySeva Hi Sankalp InitiativeCorporate Social ResponsibilitySupport to Old Age HomeHyderabad Zonal Office
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Nine suspected foreign nationals, including children, booked for illegal stay

Nine suspected foreign nationals, including children, booked for illegal stay

National News

More
Share it
X