Gala marks Central Bank’s 115th Foundation Week

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing celebrations marking the 115th Foundation Day of Central Bank of India, and under the Foundation Week theme “Seva Hi Sankalp,” the Hyderabad zonal office and regional office, in a gesture of compassion and social responsibility, the Bank extended support to the old age home “Help for Good” on Friday.

On this occasion, a refrigerator and water dispenser were donated to enhance the comfort and well-being of the senior citizens.