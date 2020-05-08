Gandhi, ESI medical colleges get ICMR nod for Plasma trials

Hyderabad: ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) has approved 28 institutions for the PLACID (Convalescent Plasma to Limit Covid-19 Associated Complications in Moderate Disease) trial including Gandhi Medical College and ESIC Medical College from Telangana.



It may be mentioned here that ICMR has initiated a multi-center clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of plasma therapy. The research institution has invited letters of interest from sites, which had the facilities, to undertake the study. Expression of interest was received from 113 institutions.