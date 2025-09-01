  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ganesh immersion only on 6th and 10th day: SP

Ganesh immersion only on 6th and 10th day: SP
x
Highlights

Wanaparthy: “Asper the Ganesh Utsav Committee, after consulting Vedic scholars, the immersion and processions are to be held only on the sixth and...

Wanaparthy: “Asper the Ganesh Utsav Committee, after consulting Vedic scholars, the immersion and processions are to be held only on the sixth and tenth days, with cultural programmes and traditional observances,” said Superintendent Police Ravula Giridhar.

“On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, many mandapams have been set up in towns and villages of our district. From the festival day onwards, devotees have celebrated with devotion and discipline, organising many programmes. The final stage of Ganesh Chaturthi is the immersion ceremony.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick