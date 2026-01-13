Ganesh Sena to organise ‘Dharma Rakshana Jansabha’

Hyderabad: With the stated objective of creating public awareness on issues related to illegal infiltration and social challenges, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) has announced that its outfit, the Ganesh Sena, will organise a ‘Dharma Rakshana Jansabha’ under the slogan ‘Jago Bhagyanagar – Chalo Balapur’. The meeting will be held at Ganesh Chowk, Balapur, in Rangareddy district, at 2 pm on January 24.

Announcing the programme, BGUS General Secretary Ravinutla Shashidhar said the Jansabha aimed to highlight concerns over what he described as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas, and their alleged impact on the city’s demographic structure, livelihood opportunities, and national security.