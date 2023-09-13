Gangula distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Telangana is the only State which is successfully implementing schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak and KCR Kits.

Kamalakar distributed cheques to 268 Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak beneficiaries here on Tuesday.

Thousands of crores of rupees have been sanctioned to the poor people though corona epidemic affected finances of the State and this has not happened anywhere else except in Telangana, Kamalakar said. He said that the KCR kit scheme has been introduced and 16 types of items are provided along with Rs 12,000 if a male child is born and Rs 13,000 if a female child is born. The Minister requested that all should give blessings to the Chief Minister who is working tirelessly for the people. The minister also distributed regularisation orders to 75 grade-4 panchayat secretaries. District Collector Dr B Gopi, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Praful Desai, DRDO Srilatha, DPO Veera Buchchaiah and others were present.