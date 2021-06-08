Ganja worth Rs 30 lakhs seized in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Ganja worth Rs 30 lakh and a car were seized and two persons were held, informed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Vineeth. Speaking to the media at his office here on Monday, Vineeth said Bhadrachalam police were conducting vehicle checking at Kunavaram road at boarder check post on Sunday evening.

They stopped a car moving suspiciously from Andhra Pradesh border and found out 200 kg dry ganja packets in the car. Cops took two persons travelling in the car into custody and seized the car.

The accused were identified as Rupavath Ravi and Dharavath Shankar from Nandipadu village of Miryalaguda mandal in Nalgonda district.

The accused have confessed to the crime during interrogation and informed that they were transporting ganja from Odisha to Miryalaguda for selling.

CI T Swamy, SI Silva Raj, ASI Seshgiri and staff participated in the inspection.