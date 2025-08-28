Gattu Mandal Shines with National Recognition: ₹70 Lakh Advanced Building to be Constructed under NITI Aayog Funds

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that as part of the NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Blocks Programme, an advanced building with modern facilities will be constructed in Gattu Mandal at a cost of ₹70 lakhs out of the sanctioned ₹1 crore development funds.

The Collector, along with Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, took part in a felicitation programme at Gattu Mandal headquarters on Thursday, where district- and mandal-level officials were honored with mementos and certificates for their exceptional contribution towards the mandal’s development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that in 2023, the Prime Minister had identified 500 most backward mandals in the country, of which Gattu Mandal was chosen. Since then, with 32 development indicators, the mandal has witnessed remarkable progress—rising from the 100th rank to the 5th position nationally.

He attributed this achievement to the collective efforts of officials across departments, as well as political and administrative support. “The State Governor has already honored district officials for this achievement. Today’s felicitation recognizes the officials who worked tirelessly at the grassroots level,” he said.

The Collector stressed the need for continued efforts in health, education, agriculture, social welfare, and infrastructure to push Gattu Mandal to the top position in the country. He highlighted the importance of providing toilets, drinking water, and buildings at Anganwadi centers, eradicating child marriages, ensuring girls’ education, and strengthening women self-help groups through effective use of bank loans and revolving funds.

“Within the next two to three years, Gattu will no longer be called a backward mandal but a model for development,” he added, urging village secretaries and officials to work collectively towards this goal under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, in his address, described the achievement of 5th rank at the national level as a collective victory of the people of Gattu. He said that since Gattu is traditionally considered a backward region, every development initiative is prioritized here. He expressed confidence that with the same spirit, Gattu Mandal would soon transform in all sectors, bringing a complete change in its profile.

During the programme, several district and mandal officials, NGOs, headmasters, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, and women’s group members were felicitated for their outstanding services.

Among those present were Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, MPDO Chennayya, Tahsildar Vijay Kumar, and officials from various departments.