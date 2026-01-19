Gen-Z, professionals drawn to Modi’s leadership

Hyderabad: Telangana State unit BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday welcomed a group of doctors into the party, calling their entry a “positive sign” for the future of Telangana politics.

Addressing the media, Rao said the Indian political atmosphere is changing as youth and Gen-Z are increasingly drawn to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ideologies of the BJP.

Rao emphasised the need for educated individuals in politics, noting that earlier there was a misconception that politics was reserved for those with money, muscle power, or criminal backgrounds. “That is changing today. Indian politics urgently needs educated individuals, intellectuals, and visionaries. The joining of doctors is a positive sign for Telangana,” he said.

He pointed out that young people are now asking critical questions about leadership, national security, and solutions to the country’s problems. Countering anti-national sentiments, Rao expressed concern over trends in some universities where individuals like Afzal Guru were portrayed as heroes and derogatory remarks were made against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said patriotic and responsible citizens must unite to counter such forces, adding that the entry of intellectuals, including retired IAS and IPS officers, into politics is a welcome development.

The BJP state chief reiterated his call for women, youth, and intellectuals to join the party in large numbers to bring a new political culture to Telangana. He criticised Congress and BRS for lacking clear policies and indulging in “abusive politics,” warning that vulgar language in politics is dangerous for the next generation. “Politics should be about dignity, values, and maturity to discuss public issues,” he suggested.

Rao stressed that joining politics is not just about seeking election tickets but about social consciousness and nation-building. He said the intellectual community must stand with the BJP to make India a global power and develop Telangana. He also sought cooperation from citizens and intellectuals in the upcoming GHMC elections, stating that electing a BJP mayor in Hyderabad is crucial to politically checking the influence of MIM.

Congratulating Dr Sai Chandra Malladi for leading the group of doctors into the BJP, Rao welcomed professionals from the physiotherapy, paramedical, and pharmaceutical sectors. The event was attended by MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy, MLC Anji Reddy, senior leaders Vanipalli Srinivas Reddy, Dr. Malla Reddy, Madhavaram Kantharao, Dr. Rajasekhar Reddy, former MLA Guvvala Balaraju, and others.