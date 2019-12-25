Get monthly passes in Hyderabad metro from January

Hyderabad: Great news for the commuters travelling by metro train as they can avail monthly passes from January 2020. However, this will come into existence after the inauguration of the JBS-MGBS stretch which is scheduled for the launch next month.

With the increase in the footfall after the launch of the new stretches this year, the officials of L&T Metro Rail are planning to introduce monthly passes from January. The guidelines have also been prepared. However, the monthly passes will be issued between any two fixed stations. The officials are planning to introduce common tickets for the passengers travelling on the metro train.

Currently, there are no passes available on the Hyderabad metro. The decision was based on the demand from the passengers to introduce passes and common cards to travel.

This year, the metro services have been introduced to Hitec-City and it was then extended to Raidurg.