Get Munneru retaining wall ready by July 15 says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Khammam : State Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that the land acquisition required for the construction of the retaining wall on the eastern side of the Munneru river should be given priority and completed quickly. He reviewed the progress of the Munneru retaining wall construction and land acquisition work with District Collector Muzammil Khan, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Dr P Sreeja and the revenue and irrigation officials concerned at his residence.

The Minister informed the government had decided to construct a 17-km RCC retaining wall along the Munneruriver bank at a cost of Rs 690 crore, and that 5.1 km of the available government land can be used for the construction of the wall on both sidestowards the rural mandal and 1.7 km towards Khammam urban.

He said that the details of the progress on the construction of the Munneru retaining wall and land acquisition should be informed every day. He said that tagging should be done for the 8 km that are clear near the Munneru River, and additional teams should be formed in the field on a large scale to ensure that the work is done in a hurry. He said that the Tahsildar should take steps to immediately acquire the said lands after discussing with the owners of private lands to be acquired for the construction of the retaining wall. The Minister said that he will monitor the progress of land acquisition every day from January 15.

The Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of the construction of the retaining wall. He said that a schedule should be prepared with the progress of daily work to complete the construction of the retaining wall by July 15 and submit it by January 16. He said that the revenue officials should work on priority to complete the land acquisition process before the construction of the retaining wall on government lands. Irrigation SE Venkateswara Rao, EE Ananya, RDO Narasimha Rao, Paleru Constituency Special Officer Ramesh, Khammam Urban, Rural Tehsildars Ravikumar and Ram Prasad, and others took part in the meeting.