'Get out & work' : CM Revanth advises Collectors

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the district Collectors to give up the habit of staying in AC rooms and instead visit the villages regularly to ascertain the ground-level situation.

Addressing the Collectors’ conference, Revanth made it clear that his government’s first priority is to deliver welfare-oriented transparent governance to the people and directed the Collectors to perform their duties by recognising the people’s aspirations.

He told the Collectors that they should play the role of being the eyes and ears of the government and should be like a bridge between the people and government and should reflect their aspirations. The Collectors particularly those who came from other parts of the country should learn the local language and become part of the Telangana culture so that they can leave an indelible mark on the people’s hearts.

The collectors’ conference decided to resolve the pending Dharani applications expeditiously. Officials briefed the CM that 1,61,760 applications were disposed of and another 1,15,308 new applications were pending. The CM has set August 15 as the deadline to resolve all the pending applications.



Announcing that the government would create a digital health profile for everyone, the CM said that the Arogyasri scheme would be extended to all, not just those who have white ration cards.

He asked the Collectors to take necessary steps in that direction. The proposal to offer special incentives to the doctors who are ready to work in the rural areas, allotment of serial numbers to every bed in the government hospitals and medical facilities in the tribal areas were considered in the meeting. The CM also asked the officials to relieve the experienced specialty doctors from the management responsibilities of the hospitals and use their services for medical treatment. Other doctors can be entrusted with the management responsibilities, he said.

In the wake of increasing illegal occupation of government lands, the CM directed the collectors to protect government properties, ponds and water bodies in all the districts. The CM suggested use of geo-tagging technology and keeping strict vigil on the protection of government lands.