Just In
Get prepared for the Parliament Elections, Additional Collector Apoorv Chauhan
The additional collector Apoorva Chauhan has directed the presiding officers to be prepared for the ensuing Parliament election.
He had participated in the training programme for the presiding officers held in MALD college,on Monday.On this occasion he had made several suggestions to the presiding officers that the role of presiding officer is critical and every officer should be followed the code of conduct and follow the instructions of the election commission.So every one should be aware of election rules, and regulations, and conduct the election in a peace full and transparent manner as per the new rules issued by the election commission.
He had also stated that every one should be fully aware of their duty to be performed on the occasion of poling and aware of all the precautions to be taken from the day of training till the end of poling.
The employees and staff appointed for the election duties
should not be affiliated to any political party.They should perform their duties carefully.And the election code of conduct should be strictly enforced.They should prepare a check list of the tasks to be done on the day before election and on the day of poling and perform accordingly.
He had also suggested mock poll to be conducted at 6.00 am on the poling day.For a postal ballet every one should submit form-12 who is going to perform election duty.On this occasion the master trainers made a power point presentation to create awareness in presiding officers about the poling process.
Master trainers and poling officials were participated in the morning at Gadwal MALD college.