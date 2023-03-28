Get ready for hat-trick victory, KTR exhorts BRS cadres

Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao exhorted the BRS party ranks to be ready to record hat-trick victory in South India in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Although many chief ministers have won, there had been no CM who won three times in a row so far. This time the record should be broken, he said speaking at BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam here on Monday. Achieving telangana was a great experience for all, he noted.

With 100 Dalit Bandhu units for each constituency around 38,000 units have been sanctioned across the State. It is a heartening to see that a rice mill with 3 crore was set up at Padira with the government's Rs 30 lakh support. It is very satisfying to see 12 people from Bihar are working in it, Rama Rao said.

As part of Dalit Bandu, nine people are getting ready to set up a petrol station together this is an unforgettable feeling. Gangidevipally and Ankapur were the only best gram panchayat in erstwhile AP but now 19 out of 20 best gram panchayats in Telangana which is a reason of pride, he said.

There is tremendous development in every municipality of the State. The development that has not happened in 70 years happened in these seven years. KCR ordered to take feedback from Athmeeya Sammelanams and formulate a manifesto. It would be done by 27th of next month.

Public should be explained how development happened after 2014 and the problems of that time should be discussed comparing what is the current situation. Dalit Bandhu, upgrading tribal tandas into Gram Panchayats, difference in support pensions and Kalyana Lakshmi should be discussed. There is no village without Hanuman temple and there is no house without KCR scheme.

BJP leader and Bandi Sanjay and Congress leader Revanth Reddy did not write exams in real life. Nizamabad MP was caught with fake certificates.

Modi saw Telangana as an enemy country and the shameless Centre is asking the State to increase the electricity bills in peak hour. The Centre want to set aside coal available at Rs 3,000 a ton and to import from abroad at Rs 30,000 per ton.

Rama Rao accused Revanth Reddy of running after him and his PA, Tirupati since 15 years. He accused Tirupati of selling TSPSC paper. In Mallya mandal 415 people took the exam, 35 qualified.In Tirupati's home village, three wrote it and not a single one passed.

In Rajanna Sirisilla district, 3,250 people wrote and 255 people got 25 to 90 marks. Unfortunately, not even one got 100 marks.