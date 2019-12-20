Get ready for Palle Pragathi from January 2: Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao

Nizamabad: District Collector M Rammohan Rao has directed the officials to prepare in advance for the success of Palle Pragathi programme, which will commence from January 2.



On Friday, he held a meeting over Palle Pragathi with Panchayati Raj officials, MPDOs, DRDO and Zilla Parishad officials at Pragathi Bhawan here.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector directed the officials to complete the pending works, which were taken up during the previous Palle Pragathi programme. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Panchayat Raj officials gave orders to conduct the second instalment of the programme for a period of 10 days starting from January 2. Taking inspiration from the successful completion of the first Palle Pragathi programme, the officials must make the 10-day programme also successful, he said.

Village council will decide the works that should be done and divisional panchayat officers, zonal special officers, zonal council officers, APOs and village officials should do their work with responsibility. He suggested the officials to make all the required arrangements before the commencement of the programme.

Stating that the officials concerned were already ordered to water the plants on every Friday, the Collector said that the village programme includes sanitation, cleaning streets, setting up dumping yards etc.

Collector Rao told the village heads, who still has to buy tractors, to buy at the earliest. Tractor, trailer, tanker and blade should be provided so that sanitation programmes, garbage disposal, watering of plants will be convenient. He ordered the authorities to identify land for dumping yards.

Also, he told to take steps to set up Vaikunta Dhamam and nurseries in every village. Speaking about plastic ban, the Collector told the officials to provide awareness on plastic ban and the ill effects of using plastic items among the people.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad CEO Govind, District Panchayat Officer Jayasudha, DRDO Ramesh Rathod, MPDOs, APOs, Divisional POs, MSOs and others.