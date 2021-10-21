Get vaccinated without any misconceptions: Governor Tamilisai

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asked public to get vaccinated at the earliest without any misconceptions. "Most of the patients who were admitted to ICU with COVID-19 have not taken the vaccine," she said.

The governor on Thursday inspected ESIC hospital in Sanathnagar where she expressed happiness over distribution of 100 crore vaccine doses across the country. "Many countries will look at India for the great achievement of reaching 100 crore-mark in vaccine distribution," she said.



She said that she was proud of getting administered the vaccine developed in the country. Tamilisai also asked the people to continue wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing even after getting the vaccine jab.



Soundararajan also appreciated the works of doctors, health workers and sanitation staff during the pandemic.

