Ghana invites Singareni to invest in mining sector

Kothagudem/Hyderabad: The Republic of Ghana has extended an official invitation to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to invest in its mining sector. A delegation from Ghana met SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balram at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday to explore potential business collaborations in the areas of mining and mineral development.

During the meeting, the Ghanaian representatives highlighted investment opportunities in their country’s mineral sector and appreciated Singareni’s expertise in large-scale mining operations. The delegation also noted the presence of coal mining in Ghana and sought Singareni’s cooperation in this area.

Responding to the proposal, Balram stated that Singareni has already begun exploring international expansion and critical mineral ventures as part of its long-term strategy. He assured that SCCL would evaluate the investment potential in Ghana and prioritize projects involving critical minerals such as lithium and bauxite.

The Ghanaian team informed that a technical delegation from Ghana is scheduled to meet with the Government of India next month and requested a follow-up meeting with Singareni during that visit. Balram confirmed that a delegation of Singareni officials would be deputed to Ghana soon.