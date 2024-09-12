GHMC Commissioner reviews H-CITI projects in L B Nagar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Amrapali Kata on Wednesday reviewed proposed infrastructure projects to be undertaken under H-CITI in L B Nagar zone.

The commissioner inspected works at the Alkapuri Junction flyover and new flyovers from TKR Junction to Gayatri Nagar. She also inspected construction works at the Manda Mallamma Junction. During the visit, the Amrapali Kata was accompanied with project chief engineer (CE) Devanand, superintending engineer (SE) Rohini, and other senior engineers. They reviewed the plans for several significant projects in L B Nagar.

Amrapali Kata emphasised the importance of coordinating with Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) officials to ensure proper alignment of the proposed flyovers. She instructed engineers to thoroughly inspect the LB Nagar junction and work closely with town planning and traffic officials to facilitate the land acquisition needed for a free left turn.

Additionally, the Commissioner reviewed the Bairamalguda RHS loop project, urging engineers to expedite asset acquisition processes in coordination with town planning authorities to ensure timely completion of the road work.

Moreover, Amrapali Kata held a teleconference with zonal and additional commissioners and directed them to provide all facilities to the devotees at the places where immersion takes place during the Ganesh festival.

During the Ganesh immersion programme, she directed the sanitation workers to remove garbage and other waste on the roads in the areas where Shobha Yatra is taking place. She directed people to install lights at dark spots and fill potholes on the roads to avoid any trouble during Shobha Yatra.