GHMC, cops join hands to clear encroachments in city

Hyderabad: To improve traffic flow and ensure safer road conditions for commuters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the city traffic police conducted an anti-encroachment drive in various areas across the city. The drive targeted illegal structures and encroachments, including sheds, kiosks, and temporary stalls that had obstructed the public pathway.

The GHMC carried out the encroachment-removal drive in areas including Chintal Basthi, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, and several areas in Old City. The civic body along with the police cleared sheds and shops that were occupying footpaths and parts of the main road. However, local shopkeepers and vendors have raised concerns about the sudden demolitions, especially those that affect livelihood.

According to GHMC, the demolition was part of GHMC’s ongoing effort to clear encroachments and improve traffic flow in congested areas. The civic body has been targeting unauthorised constructions along roads and public spaces to create more room for vehicular movement and pedestrian safety.

The traffic police and GHMC officials on Wednesday removed the pushcarts and temporary sheds on the Chintal Basti Road, alleging these were encroachments and hindering traffic flow on the road connecting Khairatabad and Banjara Hills Road No 2. At LB Nagar, the officials removed temporary sheds, awnings, and structures of hotels, restaurants, juice centres, and paan shops, and removed a tire repair shop running on the road.

During the drive, a puncture shop located near the bus stop was demolished. The shop owner expressed his frustration, claiming that the authorities had removed his shop without prior notice, leaving him in distress. He said that his shop had been operational for several years and was an essential service for the local community. “They demolished my shop without warning,” said the owner.

A GHMC officer said that the civic body has been removing all encroachments from roads and footpaths to ensure smoother traffic flow. “We will continue doing similar operations in various areas across the city to make sure the public property is maintained properly.”

Meanwhile, the traffic police said that the Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments) in the city has brought about a significant change in the personal commuting behaviour of citizens. The change can be witnessed at all intersections across the city.

Recently, the police Commissioner CV Anand, said that unless the footpaths are cleared and the carriageway is free of the obstruction, the traffic congestion won’t subside. Most of these roadside vendors are not poor. They are from other States and encroaching on public places by paying hefty sums to the local mafia-like elements. “It is surprising to note that the shopkeepers are leasing the space in front of their shops for a decent sum. To find a solution to the traffic problem, people, politicians, and officials of all departments should cooperate. And even without the cooperation of local politicians, some problems will arise,” said the Commissioner.